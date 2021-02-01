✖

Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond died on Feb. 1 at age 44 after a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer, and the actor is being remembered by his former co-stars. Tiffani Thiessen shared a message for Diamond on her social media pages on Monday, posting a photo of Diamond and wishing him "God speed."

"I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star [Dustin Diamond] passing," she wrote. "Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin." Mark-Paul Gosselaar tweeted on Monday afternoon that he is "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

Mario Lopez remembered Diamond with a slideshow of photos of the two together including more recent photos from a media day and throwback shots from Saved By the Bell. "Dustin, you will be missed my man," Lopez wrote. "The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on..."

Diamond's rep confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Monday afternoon. "We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond's passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma," a statement read. "He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

The actor's cancer diagnosis was first reported in January. His manager told CNN that the actor was hospitalized on Jan. 15 and that his health was "serious" and he was undergoing further testing at a Florida hospital. Days later, he underwent his first round of chemotherapy. "Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media," his representative Roger Paul said in a statement, adding that the actor was expected to begin physical therapy soon.