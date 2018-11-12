‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Faces Legal Hurdle After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

John Schneider is hoping to get his community service obligations shifted to Louisiana as he heads back home following his Dancing With the Stars elimination.

The Dukes of Hazzard alum reportedly filed documents looking to move his 240 hours of community service to Livingston Parish, located outside Baton Rouge.

According to The Blast, the actor has even contacted the Assistant Warden of the Livingston Parish Detention Center, who has agreed to be in charge of supervising and monitoring Schneider’s community service.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Schneider makes it clear that he’s not in any way attempting to skirt his responsibilities under the order of this Court or to evade its sentence. The actor is reportedly now waiting on a rule from a judge to determine if he will be able to complete the hours in Louisiana.

Schneider was sentenced to 240 hours after he failed to settle on the money he owed his ex-wife, Elvira Schneider. He was also sentenced to three days in jail, but only served several hours.

Schneider and his partner, Emma Slater, were eliminated during the Nov. 5 episode of the ABC competition series after scoring a 25/30 for their jazz dance routine to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

The actor took to Facebook to reflect on his experience on the show, saying he walked away from it happy, despite his surprising elimination.

“Not sad at all,” Schneider wrote on the post. “This was indeed one of the most wonderful experiences of my life! I feel like Emma and I are winners winners winners! My love to everyone who voted in [and] supported us during this amazing experience! Now continue to vote for my friends on dancing with the stars and I will do a live feed sometime in the next couple of days after I am rested up! Thank you again for this wonderful experience!”

DeMarcus Ware and his partner, Lindsay Arnold were also eliminated, despite earning a 27/30 for their Viennese Waltz number to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

The two worst-scoring stars both survived. Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson got a 21/30 for their tango to Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man,” earning the lowest score of the night.

Radio host Bobby Bones also survived, despite getting a 24/30 for his Viennese waltz to Chris Janson’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” with partner Sharna Burgess, a personal best score for the contestant.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.