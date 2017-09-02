Sadie Robertson Reveals Her Eating Disorder Battle

Sadie Robertson is getting candid about her struggle with an eating disorder.

The 20-year-old Duck Dynasty cast member wrote a revealing blog post on her Live Original website, detailing a time in her life when she felt negatively about her body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To be honest, I did not know how to speak confidently about something that stole my confidence. I’m sure the media is going to love to run wild with this, but it’s part of my story and I feel led to share,” Robertson first wrote on Instagram.

“I recently found out that 97% of women have struggled with negative body image issues. It broke my heart and I truly want to help change that statistic because to be honest…I was part of that,” she admitted.

“I struggled with an eating problem connected to a negative body image for about a year. The photo in the red dress was when it was really bad and when I first saw that picture all I could see was the ‘fat’ that went outside the dress,” Robertson continued.

“Someone in the modeling industry had told me, if I wanted to be a model, then I needed to lose that. Looking back I’m so sad that those thoughts stole the beauty and the joy of that photo. The second picture is me – the girl behind the screen. This is real life,” the reality fixture added.

In her blog post, Robertson wrote about struggling with fear and anxiety during her Dancing With the Stars stint in 2014, saying she’s in a much better place now.

“I am 15 pounds heavier then I was right after Dancing With the Stars,” she said. “I literally cannot even wrap my head around how I was able to get my hands to wrap around my thigh. I am happier, and have more joy than ever before. I am feeling good.”