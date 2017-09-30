‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Member Welcomes Baby Girl

There’s a new duckling in the Duck Dynasty.

In a post shared to social media earlier this week, Alex Robertson Mancuso, daughter of the eldest Robertson brother, Alan and granddaughter of Phil, gave birth to a baby girl on Sept. 25.

With her husband Vinnie by her side, Robertson Mancuso’s daughter, Pearl arrived on Monday, weighing seven pounds, 15 ounces.

Robertson Mancuso’s mother, Lisa, shared images of the new bundle of joy to Facebook, revealing she has been calling sweet baby Pearl, “the squirrel.”

“Momma [and] baby are perfect!” Lisa wrote. “Daddy ain’t bad either! Mam [and] Pap — blessed!”

Mancuso Robertson’s father, Alan, known by fans as “The Beardless Brother” wasn’t an original cast member of the A&E reality series Duck Dynasty, but was introduced in the season four premiere, where Phil and his wife, Miss Kay renew their vows.

Missy Robertson, who is married to Phil and Miss Kay’s second-born, son Jase, also shared her happiness over the newest member of the dynasty.

Congratulations to the happy family, and welcome to the world Pearl!