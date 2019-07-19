Drunk Driver Accused of Killing ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland’s Cousin Pleads No Contest

Justice will soon be served in the killing of Sarah Hyland‘s teenage cousin following an alleged drunk driving accident. According to PEOPLE the man accused of killing Trevor Canaday is now headed for prison.

On July 2, Jeffrey Eggeling pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, Douglas County Attorney Donald W. Kleine told PEOPLE. Eggeling will face sentencing on Sept. 19. He’s looking at up to 53 years in prison currently.

Canaday died in Omaha, Nebraska in December, according to PEOPLE. A driver, believed to be Eggeling, drove through a red light at an intersection, causing a collision.

“The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who was later identified as Jeffrey Eggeling, left the scene of the collision on foot,” a police report stated. “The collision resulted in two individuals from the other involved vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries. Eggeling was located on foot a short distance from the collision scene.”

Police documents obtained by PEOPLE showed that the driver, Eggeling, had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .103. The legal limit is .08.

Police noted in their report that officers picked up on “the odor of alcoholic beverage” on Eggeling.” He was also displaying “slurred speech” at the time.

Authorities also noted that Canaday, Hyland’s cousin, was ejected from the vehicle. According to PEOPLE he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His father, also in the car at the time, suffered head and facial injuries in the crash. He is still recovering to this day.

Prior to his preliminary hearing, Eggeling was “charged with motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury and failing to stop and render aid,” the Omaha World-Herald reported. The publication reported that the driver, operating a 2011 Ford Escape, was going 69 mph in a 45 mph zone. He reportedly had “a glass pipe, keys and a small bottle of alcohol” in his vehicle.

Additional charges of manslaughter and assault were brought against Eggeling later on.

“The actions were so egregious that we felt we would add these additional charges. The law supports us to add these additional charges,” Kleine told KETV at the time.

When December came to an end, Eggeling was being held in jail on $750,000 bond while awaiting trial. This incident was not his first such arrest, E! News reported. He was convicted of driving while intoxicated three times and once for operating a boat while drunk.

Hyland shared the news of her cousin’s passing with fans on social media. She also updated followers on her uncle’s condition.

“This is my 14-year-old cousin Trevor,” she posted on her Instagram Story at the time. “Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”

She included a link to a GoFundMe set up by members of her family to raise money for their medical costs, too. According to the page, the father and son were “driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver.”