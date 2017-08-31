Meet Drew Carey’s Girlfriend, A Sex Therapist

Drew Carey has a new woman in his life, and it's a bit of an unexpected pairing for the 59-year-old Price Is Right host.

🏹🖤 A post shared by Amie Nicole (@amienicole13) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Carey is now dating 36-year-old sex therapist Amie Nicole Harwick, according to TMZ. The two reportedly met more than a month ago and hit it off quickly.

Up Next: Research Shows Why Relationships Benefit From Having Sex

Coincidentally Harwick previously was a model on The Price Is Right live tour. She also authored the book The New Sex Bible for Women and has just began a YouTube channel focused on therapy, mental health and intimacy.

The couple have made it official recently and have posted about their romance on Instagram.

More: CBS Renews Entire Daytime TV Slate, Including The Price Is Right

The couple attended the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas together, meeting up with producer Kaskade for a pic. They then headed up to Portland, Oregon to watch Seattle Sounders FC take on the Portland Timbers, in what was Harwick's first soccer game.

Carey is a minority owner of the Sounders, so the couple were able to head down to the field for a panning selfie video that showed the enormous crowd.

"I went to my first soccer game this week when I saw the Sounders play the Timbers with (Drew) and it was so much fun," Harwick wrote on Instagram. "It just happened to be the biggest rivalry in American Soccer."

The couple then were spotted at Disneyland with a group of friends celebrating the Fourth of July.

See the photos and videos from the couple's latest public outings below.

Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :) A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

July 4th fun at Disney with this motley crew! 🇺🇸✨🤘🏻 A post shared by Amie Nicole (@amienicole13) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT