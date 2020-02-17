Drew Carey Fans Flock to His Instagram After His Ex-Fiance Dr. Amie Harwick’s Murder

Fans are sending their love and support to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey following the death of his ex-fiancé, Dr. Amie Harwick. Harwick, who had dated Carey from 2017 until they called off their engagement in late 2018, died Saturday in Hollywood in what is believed to be a domestic violence incident involving her ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gary Pursehouse. After news of her death and suspected murder broke, fans flocked to Carey’s most recent Instagram post to send their condolences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

“Sending you condolences,” wrote one fan who added a string of broken heart emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just wanted to send my love to you…” added someone else to the Aug. 2018 post.

“Sorry for your loss drew,” commented a third. “Love you xo.”

“so sorry to hear about your ex fiancé death,” added another. “my prayers and condolences go out to you.”

“Just wanted to send my condolences,” commented a fifth person.

Carey and Harwick had first been linked in the summer of 2017, the two sharing photos with one another on social media, The Price Is Right host adoringly captioning one photo, “the face of a lottery winner (L).” In January of 2018, the former couple became engaged, though they split later that same year.

On Saturday, Harwick was killed after she suffered injuries “consistent with a fall.” Authorities had found Harwick unresponsive beneath a third story balcony after receiving a call a of a woman screaming at 1:16 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, one of Harwick’s male roommates explained the 38-year-old was being assaulted inside her home.

Officers later discovered Harwick “gravely injured” beneath a third story balcony with injuries “consistent with a fall.” She was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to officers, Harwick’s home showed evidence of forced entry as well as a struggle upstairs. Surveillance footage showed a white male dressed in black.

Pursehouse, Harwick’s ex-boyfriend whom she had a restraining order against that expired, was arrested later that day by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members on suspicion of murder.

A well-known family and sex therapist who specialized in psychotherapy and sex therapy, Harwick appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting and wrote the 2014 book The New Sex Bible for Women.