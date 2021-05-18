Drew Barrymore Has Emotional Talk About Woody Allen With Dylan Farrow

✖

Drew Barrymore sat down for an emotional conversation with Dylan Farrow, adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, where they discussed Farrow's new YA novel Hush as well the new HBO documentary series on her family Allen v. Farrow.

Dylan first accused her adoptive father of sexual abuse at the age of 7 in 1992, and she's maintained the same story for the last two decades. The documentary, directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, serves as a deeper look into the father-daughter relationship with testimony from her close family including brother Ronan Farrow and mother Mia. Out of the remaining 11 Farrow children, very few chose to come forward about their experience on the series. “Gradually, more and more of my siblings signed on, and a few of them didn’t. I’ve spoken to them about that, too, and I respect that decision as well," Farrow explains. “We wouldn’t talk about it to each other, so talking about it publicly, it just seemed absolutely incomprehensible.”

“I worked with Woody Allen,” began Barrymore. “I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen. Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told, and I see what is happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice. So, thank you for that.”

Farrow became emotional as she answered. “Hearing what you just said, I’m trying not to cry right now," she said. “It’s just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him; he’s a jerk, he’s a monster,’ but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story, and what I went through, was important enough to you to reconsider that.”

Allen v. Farrow debuted on HBO on Feb. 12, and in response, Farrow says speaking publicly in the series in a way, has helped the Farrow family's relationship. “The documentary has led to greater communication between us as a result, I think, which is interesting,” she says.