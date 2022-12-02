Drew Barrymore Gives an Update on Her Dating Life

Drew Barrymore is wading her way back into the dating pool. The actress, 47, revealed to Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she was dating again after a years-long break following her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016.

"The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now?," Barrymore asked Goldberg, before admitting herself, "I am." The daytime host continued, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried – like I'm too good at being alone." While Barrymore is ready to get back out there, The View moderator, 67, made it clear she had no intention of ever dating again "for good."

"Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, 'Now I really want someone to just be part of this,'" Goldberg advised Barrymore. "Right now, that may not be what you're looking for, which is probably why you're doing fine." The 50 First Dates actress, who shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with Kopelman, 44, has been open about her dating process throughout the years.

Earlier this year, she told Queer Eye's Bobby Berk she wasn't "there yet" when it comes to dating. "I have two young girls and, like, I don't want to bring people home," she explained at the time. "I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters."

The Scream actress also opened up about learning she didn't "need" sex in an October blog post. "I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I've had many learning curves thrown my way," she wrote of the years since her split from Kopelman. "I've been intimidated. I've been triumphant. I've been asked to be educated in every way I can be."

Barrymore's divorce also made her more "cautious" in her personal life as she tries to raise her daughters to be "empowered and to love themselves." The former child star shared, "I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship... but it simply hasn't been my priority. So I'm not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level."