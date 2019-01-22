Doritos Teases Super Bowl Commercial With Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper

Doritos has called in the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper for its commercial at this year’s Super Bowl.

Doritos has hired some big celebrity names for its Super Bowl LIII ads in the past, including actors like Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman last year. For Super Bowl 2019, the company is fusing nostalgia with a current trend by bringing Backstreet back and putting the band alongside Chance the Rapper.

The musicians will introduce a new flavor from the tortilla chip brand: “Flamin’ Hot Nacho.” The flavor reportedly combines the brand’s classic Nacho Cheese flavor with a little more spice.

The mixture will apparently be represented in the combination of a classic 1990s boy band with one of the freshest voices in hip-hop. The Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper are premiering some kind of collaboration in the ad, but Doritos has promised not to announce exactly what it is until game day.

What we know for sure is that it will be “hot,” just like the chips it is advertising. The Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos hit store shelves last week. Fans are already going nuts for the new snack, and many are surprised by the unrelenting heat. The chip has proven to be too much for some people to binge on, while others appreciate the challenge.

“These Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos just might be my new fav,” one fan tweeted, “@Doritos don’t get rid of them.”

“I bought “Flamin’ Hot Nacho” Doritos which was a mistake because they are in fact hot,” wrote another, “and I just want to eat them but they are too spicy.”

Many fans also filled their Instagram Stories with taste test of the new product, helping to spread jealousy across the Internet. Meanwhile, just as the chips were gaining traction, Doritos released the teaser for its Super Bowl ad, showing off the talent behind their product. However, not everyone was pleased to see band member Nick Carter back on camera after the Me Too movement.

“You do know Nick Carter was accused of sexual assault by Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group, Dream, last year,” one person tweeted. “It wasn’t the first time Nick has been accused.”

Shuman’s accusations led to a police investigation last summer, with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office looking into Carter and Schuman’s alleged relationship. However, ultimately nothing could be done about the allegations, as the attack described fell outside of the statute of limitations.

Now, Carter will be back on TVs across the U.S. with the rest of the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper in just a couple of weeks. Super Bowl LIII is on Sunday, Feb. 3.