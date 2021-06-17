Donnie Wahlberg Shows Love to Sister Tracey After Family's Tough Year

✖

After a trying year for the Wahlberg family, actor Donnie Wahlberg is showing some love to his sister Tracey. The Blue Bloods actor shared a photo of the two embracing on Instagram with an incredibly heartfelt caption. "My sister — what an amazing human being she is. She stays out of the 'spotlight', and may give me an eye roll for posting this, but she shines brighter than any star in the sky," Wahlberg wrote. "She is absolutely the rock in our family and we could not have managed this past year without her guidance, her strength and her grace. I love you, Tracey!"

It's been a tough year for the Wahlbergs. The family lost their matriarch Alma in May of this year after a lengthy battle with dementia. Wahlberg honored his mother's memory on a number of occasions after her death. In one particular moment, he did so with a video on social media. "I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," he wrote about his mother. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."

This isn't the first time the Wahlbergs publicly praised their sister for stepping up. Donnie's brother Mark recently thanked his sister for the birthday celebration she delivered to him. Mark passed the 50-year mark earlier in June. "Nothing more important than family. My big sister Tracey made sure that my birthday was special the way my mom always did! I love you so much[heart emoji]," the actor shared alongside a video of him showing off his lawn, which was decorated with a big sign reading "Happy Birthday." "Wow, thank you Tracey for my special birthday. Love you," Wahlberg says in the clip.