Donald Trump Confirms Talks With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to Help Free A$AP Rocky

Donald Trump has confirmed that he’s been in talks with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to help free rapper A$AP Rocky from a Swedish prison. Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — has been locked up for the past two weeks after getting into a street fight in Stockholm. In a video of the alleged altercation, some men were seen harassing Rocky and his security detail outside of a restaurant, and he claims that his actions were merely self defense.

The rapper’s imprisonment has caused him to miss out on several music festival performances that he was scheduled to be a part of. Earlier today, President Trump took to Twitter to share the news that he is getting involved in the situation.

Trump shared that he will be contacting Sweden’s Prime Minister directly, in the hopes that he can help resolve the matter.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Prior to Trump’s announcement, it was reported that West and Kardashian has reached out to him for help.

According to a previous report, West encouraged his wife to fist mention the issue to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, with whom she is more well-acquainted. Kusher reportedly then brought the issue to Trump, who is now intervening.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

Following Trump’s tweet, many have been sharing their own thoughts on the move, with one person saying, “If President Trump is racist, he keeps doing it all wrong.”

“Trump has a track record of righting the wrongs of Racial injustice,” another person said. “A man of the people!! Thank you, Mr President and the West Family for drawing attention to and forging legislation to end these societal atrocities. Peace and love to all.”

The world’s #1 Champion of Justice: President @realDonaldTrump! No one cares more about the wrongfully convicted/wrongfully incarcerated! Can’t wait to hear the liberals complain about this one! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 19, 2019

“Don’t be fooled, A$AP Rocky will more than likely be released next week after additional questioning and #DonaldTrump wants the credit and a photo-op,” someone else offered.

“You insult the intelligence of Black people all over America. This week your DOJ refused to hold the NYPD accountable for murdering #EricGarner,” Bishop Talbert Swan later added. “Dropping Kanye’s name and trying to get a Black rapper out of jail in Sweden gets you NOTHING, you disgusting white supremacist.”

At this time, there is no word on if the Swedish government has plans to release Rocky.