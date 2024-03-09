TV Actress Dies Just Hours After Her Sister: Dolly Sohi Was 47

Dolly Sohi, an actress known internationally, has died from cervical cancer, according to Press Trust of India. She was 47.

To add to the heartbreak of Sohi's family, her death on Friday came mere hours after her sister, Amandeep Sohi, also passed away. Amandeep's death was died to jaundice, according to the new agency's report.

Dolly and Amandeep's brother, Manpreet, spoke to PTI to break the news of the actress' death. He said: "She is no more. She passed away around 4.00 am at the Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as her health had deteriorated."

Dolly Sohi was best known for the TV programs Jhanak and Bhabhi; she also performed in Piya Abhimani, Kalash, Kumkum Bhagya, Parineetii and The Adventures of Hatim. Her Piya Abhimani co-star Shalini Kapoor spoke out about their friendship in an interview with Times of India.

"Even after the show went off air our friendship continued. We use to communicate and kept our bond alive," Kapoor said. "When I came to know about her ailment I regularly was in touch as I wanted her to feel loved. She was very positive and strong. But since the last few days there has been no reply which got me anxious. The nightmare came true when I got the sad news. It was really heartbreaking as I had truly prayed for her recovery."

Kapoor also served up a touch of controversy with her interview. After noting how "devastated" Sohi's mom was at the star's funeral, Kapoor shamed those in the TV industry for attending the ceremony to pay their respects.

"I was feeling sad to see a very few actors had turned up during the last rites for condolences," Kapoor said. "She was part of this industry since a decade now. And she shared a great rapport with everyone around. I was left disappointed when some of our colleagues and mutual friends made statements like, 'I wanted to go but that's really far and time-consuming,' few reacted like 'I saw you in a video! Did you actually go that far to Nerul?' I was out of words. I feel sad about the world we living in. It used to be so beautiful. I feel like yes it was far but I guess sometimes at some places you need to stand by... Especially during such testing times.

"Not complaining but I remember when my dad passed away last year though there were condolence messages and calls I was receiving from my colleagues and friends from the industry. But hardly anyone came personally to check on me and give strength. Thank God I am a strong woman who is self-driven and knows how to take charge of myself quickly under any critical situations. But not all are same, end of the day people also need to see the unity among the TV fraternity. It's high time we all should be more empathetic and expressive. The world needs it."