Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Blunder ‘Tonight Show’ Christmas Medley With Hilarious Results

Dolly Parton made her way to The Tonight Show on Friday, where she and host Jimmy Fallon performed a delightful Christmas medley — until the grand finale, when it fizzled into a hot holiday mess.

During their caroling session (which started hilariously enough with Fallon asking “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” and Parton answering, “I doubt it”) the duo breezed through snippets of “Winter Wonderland,” “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bells” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” But when they made the transition from “Sleigh Ride” to “We Need a Little Christmas,” things began to fall apart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Fallon seemed to mess up the lyrics, he fell to the floor laughing following a friendly jab from Parton, who said, “I’m glad you’ve got this,” and joked about drinking too much moonshine backstage. The two managed to finish the medley in between a fit of nonstop giggles.

Parton had stopped by the late night show to promote the new Netflix show Dumplin’, which is based on the Julie Murphy novel of the same name, the soundtrack of which is made up of her songs. While there, she cracked a NSFW joke about Jennifer Aniston, the movie’s star.

“I love her to death,” Parton told Fallon of Aniston, adding that her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, might love the Friends star a little more than she does.

“My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” she said. “You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome.”

Fallon appeared flabbergasted, so Parton assured him she was only joking. “I think he can’t get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!” she cracked.

Fallon collapsed to the floor in laughter as the crowd roared and Parton chuckled.

“He’s gonna kill me for saying that!” she exclaimed.

Parton’s joke made waves on social media, with country music star Tim McGraw sharing the moment on Twitter and writing, “Funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time!”

Did I say that?! 😉 //t.co/leKL8ge6ye — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 3, 2018

Parton later retweeted McGraw, writing, “Did I say that?!”

Parton and Dean are going on 53 years of marriage. “I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” she told PEOPLE magazine recently. “I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC