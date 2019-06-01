‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Forced to Abandon Groceries After Bank Shuts Down Her Card

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman experienced some serious “first world problems” during a recent visit to Target. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star was forced to put back a full cart full of stuff after her bank shut her debit card off amid fears of fraud.

Chapman tweeted about the experience on Saturday, revealing that she made two trips to Target in one day, which raised some eyebrows in her bank’s fraud detection department. The 31-year-old said that during her second trip, she realized her card had been shut off. As such, she was forced to leave a cart full of stuff behind, which she wasn’t happy about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans flocked to her mentions to commiserate with her, sharing their own such experiences. Others simply expressed their sorrow that she’d had to deal with the annoyance.

“I hate [when that] happens,” one fan responded.

“No back up card? Always got to have a spare,” another said.

“I have had that happen to be before it sucks I know,” a third replied.

Chapman hasn’t shared any further updates, but her issue is a common one. It’s likely easily resolved with a call or visit to her bank.

The reality TV personality recently celebrated the high school graduation of her daughter, Abbie Chapman. She marked the occasion with a heart-warming post on Instagram. The post included a series of photos of Abbie, with the word “Grad” written down the side. It also included a message about not settling “for less than success.”

In her caption, Lyssa recalled raising Abbie, now 17. She reflected on “diapers, first words, first steps, boo-boos, summer camps” and more.

“Feels like I saw the past 17 years of, diapers, first words, first steps, boo-boos, summer camps, homework, smilies, tears and everything in between pass before my eyes watching her walk to grab that diploma,” Lyssa wrote on Instagram. “My sweet Abbie, you’re going to do amazing things in this world. This is time to look around, figure out what you want and go get it !”

The graduation was nearly ruined by family drama. Issues arose when Beth Chapman, Lyssa’s stepmother, tweeted that her stepdaughter hadn’t acknowledged her “on Mother’s Day” and kept her and Duane “Dog” Chapman from Abbie’s graduation. Lyssa bit back on Twitter, rejecting all Beth’s claims.

She said on the social media site that she “did write on Mother’s Day” and did not exclude Beth or Dog from the graduation. Lyssa added that Beth never intended to come to Abbie’s event, as she was away. She also addressed a separate claim Beth made to another Twitter user that Lyssa had blocked her, writing that they “are not blocked and you know it.”