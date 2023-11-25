DJ Ko Dies in Suspected Suicide

Trin "DJ Ko" Ruangkitratanakul, an acclaimed radio broadcaster from Bangkok, died after falling from a hotel on Nov. 17, believed to be a suspected suicide. The 36-year-old man fell into an area of a house adjacent to the hotel in the Klong Toey district of Bangkok, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittichet Kitisarn, investigation chief at Thong Lo station, told Bangkok Post.

There had been a reported fall at the hotel about 1:30 p.m. The hotel staff told police that a loud noise had been heard at the fence of the adjacent house, so they went to check and found the body. Police and rescue workers discovered the body near the kitchen door of the two-storey house.

The police reported that Trin checked into the hotel alone before he fell, and CCTV footage from the hotel showed that he walked alone up to the rooftop on his own without anyone following.

The video showed the man entering and leaving the fire exit door five times before he went to the rooftop, where he fell to his death, according to authorities. There were several items found at the scene, including his mobile phone, a blood-stained bathrobe from the hotel, a keycard, cigarettes, and a lighter. It is believed that he jumped to his death, and the police are currently investigating.

The entertainment industry was devastated to learn of the sudden passing of DJ Ko Trin Ruangkitratanakul, just one day after he had hosted a radio show for a group of fans and colleagues who had heard him just the day before.

As part of the program following DJ Ko's on Nov. 21, a touching tribute was paid to the late DJ during the time slot of DJ Pee Engineering, also known as Pee Wisava, who was tasked with arranging the program. In memory of DJ Ko, DJ Pee Engineering created a playlist of songs to honor and celebrate his life as well as his contribution to the music industry as a whole. At one point, 106.5 Green Wave radio's DJ Ko had won the Nataraja Award for best radio entertainment and music program.

In addition, DJ Pee made sure, during the transition period, that he communicated to the listeners that DJ Ko had gone to be with loved ones and reassured them that he was happy. He also shared with the audience that DJ Ko's mother had sought the blessings of a monk, who confirmed that DJ Ko was at peace and content.

Upon hearing that Trin took his own life, his parents and older sister told Bangkok Post they had no idea why he did so. The family was still unsure of the factors that led him to make such a decision. At present, the family is awaiting the results of the autopsy conducted by the Department of Forensic Medicine at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

His mother said she could not come to terms with the sudden death of her son, who did not have chronic diseases or work problems. A cremation ceremony was held for Trin at Pariwat Ratchasongkram Temple on Nov. 21.