Disney Channel Star Garrett Clayton Reveals Emotional Post in Which He Comes out as Gay

A former Disney Channel star came out as gay by way of a lengthy, poignant Instagram post about his upcoming film Reach.

Garrett Clayton, 27, took to the social medium Monday to explain why he felt his role in Reach was important. In his explanation, the star of Teen Beach Movie and NBC’s Hairspray Live! revealed for the first time that he is in a long term relationship with a man.

He cited the subject matter of Reach as having influenced his decision to speak out. In the film, which explores teen bullying, suicide, grief and other issues, Clayton plays a socially awkward band geek.

“When I read the script for REACH, I immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of. I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and – on top of it all – myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events,” the actor and screenwriter wrote in his post.

“These topics ― not always easy to discuss ― are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I wanted to share this with you all,” he continued. “This film has come from the perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if watching it helps even one person … then it was all worth it.”

Co-starring Jordan Down and Joey Bragg, Reach is scheduled for release in October.

While Clayton’s sexuality has been the subject of online speculation ever since he portrayed gay adult film actor Brent Corrigan in 2016’s King Cobra, based on a real-life murder case, the Michigan native has steered clear of questions regarding his private life.

While promoting King Cobra, which also starred James Franco and Christian Slater, Clayton told Out magazine that he doesn’t enjoy talking about his personal life.

“I like a certain amount of veil. I’ve been very lucky this year,” he said. “I haven’t been brought down because people are focused on who I’m dating, what I’m eating, or what handbag is the best handbag — that’s so cheap to me.”

“But if others want to open up about their personal lives, that is their choice,” he added. “It’s not for me to judge.”