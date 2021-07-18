Movie Producer Charged for Allegedly Operating Prostitution Ring

✖

Movie producer Dillon Jordan was arrested last week after federal prosecutors indicted him for allegedly operating a prostitution ring. Jordan, 49, was arrested in San Bernardino County, California on Thursday. His list of credits includes the 2018 Maggie Gyllenhaal movie The Kindergarten Teacher, Ethan Hawke's 2019 Western The Kid, and Kevin Sorbo's 2020 movie One Nation Under God.

Jordan allegedly operated a prostitution business from 2010 through at least May 2017 in the U.S. and abroad, according to federal prosecutors. He "maintained a roster of women" who lived in the U.S. and would perform sexual acts for Jordan's clients inside and outside the country. Jordan, who lives in Lake Arrowhead, California, allegedly coordinated prostitution services through emails. Some of the arrangements included interstate travel. He also allegedly worked with a U.K.-based madam to share and refer customers and prostitutes.

(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The producer set up two companies as fronts for the finances of the prostitution ring, prosecutors said. One was a party and event planning company, while the other was a movie production company based in California. He had several bank accounts for each company and accepted cash, wire, and check payments for prostitution services. "By using the two front companies to receive deposits from the prostitution business, Jordan ensured that transactions involving those proceeds from the prostitution business would disguise the nature, source, and origin of those proceeds," prosecutors allege.

"As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. "Now the party is over and the film is a wrap."

"This defendant apparently thought he could hide his alleged criminal dealings behind a supposedly legitimate business," FBI Special Agent-in-Charge George M. Crouch Jr. added. "But the FBI, in its mission to protect our citizens, uses every tool at its disposal to unmask those who violate federal law and assist the impacted victims. We encourage anyone who was victimized by this defendant, and anyone with additional information, to contact our Newark field office."

Jordan was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, one count of enticement, one count of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, and one count of money laundering. During his first court appearance via video in a Riverside, California courtroom, Jordan was ordered not to communicate with any of the alleged victims or witnesses. He was also ordered to surrender firearms to law enforcement and not use drugs or marijuana, reports CBS News. His home could also be randomly searched. He was ordered released on $150,000 bail.