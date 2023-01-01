Diane Sawyer Is Still Alive, Despite Online Confusion After Barbara Walters' Death

The world learned on Dec. 30, 2022 that legendary journalist and former The View host Barbara Walters died at the age of 93. Per ABC News, Walters died in New York City. As of now, no cause of death has been revealed. Walters, the first female co-host of the Today Show, had been living out of public view for years. Speculation about her health in recent years ran rampant. But those close to her kept things private.

She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1929, and attended Sarah Lawrence College. After graduating with a Journalism degree, she began working in the news industry, eventually landing a job with the Today show in the early 1960s as a producer. Walters' only goal was to be a writer, and soke openly about how she ended up in the broadcast world by chance.

She later went on to appear on the ABC Evening News, sparking controversy for leaving NBC for ABC and her $1 million salary at the time. But she didn't let it stop her, despite her own doubts. She also made a name for herself on the series 20/20, where she sat down for many iconic celebrity and political interviews.

In 1997, Walters created The View, which has since gone on to become one of the biggest daytime talk shows of all time. She left the series in 2014.

As tributes pour in for Walters, some confuse her with another iconic female journalist: Diane Sawyer. Sawyer, who is very much alive, began trending on social media. And fans had to remind each other that Sawyer and Walters are not the same person.