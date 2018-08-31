Derick Dillard Blasted by ‘Counting On’ Fans for Latest Instagram Caption

Derick Dillard finally shared something that was not offensive, but those who go over every Duggar-related Instagram post with a fine-tooth comb found something to complain about.

On Thursday, Dillard shared a photo of himself reading a law school text book on a couch. Samuel, his second son with wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard, is seen leaning on the back of the couch behind his father.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sam helping me study some Contracts,” Dillard wrote, alongside the hashtag #StudyBuddy.

Since Dillard capitalized the word “Contracts,” critics of the former TLC star found something to complain about.

“You don’t need a capital letter in the word contracts. You are in law school and should know better,” one person wrote, notes InTouch Weekly.

“A future lawyer should not be capitalizing the word contracts. Sigh,” added another one.

Another Instagram user schooled others on the term and said it was perfectly fine for him to capitalize the word.

“The capitalization was fine. Law school class names are proper nouns. ‘Studying some Contracts’ —> slang for ‘studying for my class, Contracts.’ It wouldn’t make sense for him to be studying ‘contracts’ as at this point in law school he isn’t studying actual contracts. New 1L’s are just reading a ton of court cases this early in the semester.”

Others wished Dillard good luck in his new endeavour as a law school student.

“Good luck in law school Derick!” one fan wrote.

“Good luck I am officially a second year law school student. You got this [Derick Dillard],” another wrote.

Dillard and Jill announced Dillard’s new plan to go to law school in a blog post on Aug. 13. Since then, he has been providing fans with updates on how his classes are going.

“We are excited to announce our future plans! We will be remaining stateside for now as Derick is beginning law school at the University of Arkansas. We look forward to seeing how God will continue to direct our family in this new chapter of life,” the couple wrote.

Dillard usually lights up social media with more controversial comments. In November 2017, TLC said he would no longer appear on Counting On after his transphobic comments about Jazz Jennings, a transgender teenager who has her own TLC series. As recently as June, Dillard called Jennings’ gender affirmation surgery “child abuse” and said it should not be “encouraged” by the media.

Dillard has frequently disputed claims he was fired, but instead chose to not include his family on the Duggar reality show.

“They won’t tell you that I was ever fired because I wasn’t,” Dillard wrote in March. “We wanted to leave and they didn’t want us to. That’s the truth.”

Dillard and Jill are parents to 1-year-old Samuel Scott and 3-year-old Israel David.

Photo credit: Instagram/Derick Dillard