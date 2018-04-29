Demi Lovato Leaves Fans Speechless With Low-Cut White Negligee

Demi Lovato turned plenty of heads via her Instagram on Friday, posting a photo of herself laying on a bed in nothing but a white negligee, pluging far enough down to leave very little to the imagination.

Lovato didn’t caption the photo, but by Saturday it had already broken 2.2 million likes

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comment section was filled to the brim with praise for the “Cool for the Summer” singer.

“You look so beautiful! [heart emoji] Thank you for being an inspiration for young women everywhere,” one fan wrote.

“Being natural is the most gorgeous thing the human can intake. Demi u proved that,” wrote another

“I love you Demi for everything you are and everything you represent. You inspire me to be courageous and be ME,” one commenter wrote thanking Lovato for her outspoken stance on body positivity.

“Such a strong, gorgeous woman! Loving the pic babe,” another typed.

Lovato admitted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in January that she’s had her struggles with body-shamers in the past.

“I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more so than I’ve ever worked on myself,” Lovato said. “I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too.”

“I’ve taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them. If I do see [negativity], I just feel sorry for them because who leaves a negative comment on somebody’s profile on the internet,” she said while discussing online trolls. “You have to be kind of sad to do that so I’ve taken away the power and it feels great.”

Lovato admitted in an interview with PEOPLE that dieting has been a “daily battle” ever since she became sober in 2012.

“I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it’s been a struggle but at the same time, I’m happier because I’m not restricting myself from certain foods and I’m no longer food shaming myself,” she told People of her ongoing progress.

“As someone recovering from a food disorder, it’s something that I want to put out there that you don’t have to diet in order to be happy. I don’t think I’ve heard that message out there in the public and of course, it’s important to be healthy and everything in moderation is fine,” she added.

Lovato is currently gearing up for a world tour, which starts on May 24 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.