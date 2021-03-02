Demi Lovato Shows off 'Accidental' Weight Loss

✖

Demi Lovato is celebrating her body. On Monday, the "What Other People Say" singer took to Instagram to reveal that she "accidentally lost weight” amid her journey to love and accept herself just the way she is. The 28-year-old revealed her weight loss alongside a message about body positivity as she shared a video of herself posing in the mirror wearing loose pants. Lovato said she is "full of peace, serenity, joy, and love."

In the post, the singer revealed that her secret to shedding a few pounds was quite simple: she is ignoring diet culture. Lovato told her fans, "I don't count calories anymore I don't over-exercise anymore I don't restrict or purge And I especially don't live life accordingly to diet culture.. and I've actually lost weight." Lovato said "this is a different experience, but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance."

The post drew plenty of praise from fans, including fellow celebrity Vanessa Hudgens who took to the comments section with, "Yessss mama." Another person chimed in with, "yes ma'am listen to your body's need that’s all that matters," with somebody else thanking the signer "for sharing your journey with us. It helps more than you can imagine."

As fans continued to applaud her positive message, Lovato again reflected on learning to love her body. On her Instagram Story, she shared a quote that read: "and i said to my body softly, 'i want to be your friend.' it took a long breath. and replied, i have been waiting my whole life for this.'" She captioned the post, "thank you body for your patience and faith in me."

Lovato's candid posts come as she has opened up in recent months about learning to love and accept her body. In December, she opened up about her struggles with eating disorders while showing off her stretchmarks, saying she wanted to "celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad)." Lovato admitted that she "used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real," reflecting on her own struggles to recover. She said she was grateful "that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'" She told her fans that the photo she shared was part of a "lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

Speaking on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast in February, Lovato said that an eating disorder relapse was one factor that led to her July 2018 overdose. Lovato told Graham that she's "not willing to destroy my mental health to look a certain way anymore. Why live that life if it's a lie? I just decided not to live that lie anymore."