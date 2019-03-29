Demi Lovato Responds to ‘Fuller Figure’ Comments

Demi Lovato is hitting back at a body-shaming headline about her “fuller figure.”

After a report from The Inquistr titled “Demi Lovato Appears To Have A Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat In LA” caught Lovato’s attention, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Instagram to slam the headline, writing “I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT.”

The 26-year-old, who has been open about her struggles with eating disorders in the past, went on to explain that she wasn’t necessarily angered that she had been described as having a “fuller figure,” but rather upset due to the fact that such headlines even exist.

“Unlike the past, I’m not triggered, I’m not upset that someone wrote a headline about my ‘fuller figure,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m angry that people think it’s okay to write headlines about people’s body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I’m not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture.”

“Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking,” she continued. “If you’re reading this: Don’t listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale and I am more than a headline about my body shape.”

The “Skyscaper” singer later shared a screenshot of her direct messages with the author of the article, who apologized and took “full responsibility” for the post.

“I thank you for your apology. Maybe you can write an article about this experience. Taking it down won’t take away what’s already up there,” Lovato responded to the author, according to the screenshot. “Unfortunately I had to use this is an example to make a statement about these types of headlines how damaging it is not [only] for me but the readers.”

“You’re an incredible talent and you’re right, your body is not all you are,” the author responded. “This is a lesson learnt.”

Publicly thanking the author for “understanding where I’m coming,” Lovato added, “Change is made [by] raising your voice, speaking your truth and spreading love and compassion, not hate.”

“Now my fuller a– is going to sleep!!” Lovato said in her final message, reminding her fans to “tell yourself how beautiful and worthy you are of a happy and healthy life.”