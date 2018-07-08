Demi Lovato Shows off Freckles in Sunkissed Snapshot

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Thursday to show her fans how she’s been enjoying her break from her, Tell Me You Love Me world tour.

“Frecklesss,” the pop star wrote, showing off the tiny freckles on her face as she soaked up some rays at the beach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lovato dropped a massive reveal on her fans back in late June when she released a new single titled “Sober,” in which she admitted she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sang in the single’s chrous “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The admission was received with overwhelming support from the fans, and Lovato returned to Instagram on June 27 to thank the people that continued to support her.

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light,” Lovato wrote while posting a video from one of her concerts. “Thank you Lovatics.”

One of Lovato’s most vocal supporters was fellow singer Iggy Azalea.

“Waking up listening to [Demi Lovato’s] ‘sober’,” Azalea wrote on Twitter on the day Lovato released the song. “Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy.”

On Friday, Lovato caused a bit of a stir when she made a comment on Twitter that appeared to be throwing shade at her life coach Miker Bayer.

Bayer, the CEO of Caster Centers treatment company co-owned by Lovato, posted a video on Instagram talking about how his biggest “pet peeve” while working with celebrities is when they use excuses under the guise of being an “artist.”

“I’m here today to explain to you that being an artist and being talented are two different things. To me being an artist is living your authentic life. I believe everyone out there is an artist,” Bayer said. “I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that’s not being an artist. That’s being a jerk. And you shouldn’t stand for that.”

Lovato liked a fan’s comment on the post that read “Good luck on your blog,” which were the exact same words she tweeted out that day. However she never outright confirmed she was talking about Bayer.

Lovato’s tour continues on Jul 22 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California. The Central and South America leg of her tour starts on Sept. 20 in Mexico City, Mexico.