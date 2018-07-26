Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized, but Source Says She’s ‘Doing ‘OK’ as Family Worries

Demi Lovato remains hospitalized after her apparent overdose but is recovering, according to multiple source.

The “Daddy Issues” singer was hospitalized after being found unconscious Tuesday, and reportedly revived with Narcan on the scene. Two days later, Lovato continues to recover.

“She is doing OK, but is still being monitored,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that it’s now “safe” for Lovato to leave the hospital if she is so inclined. “An overdose is something very serious and can cause organ failure. It’s important for her to make sure her body is recovering.

“Sometimes this situation is the best possible,” the source added. “And most people using drugs are very confident they will never overdose. It’s easy to continue abusing when you can shrug your shoulders and tell yourself you have everything under control.”

Entertainment Tonight reports that Lovato’s family worries she doesn’t see the severity of her overdose.

“Her family has realized they are not out of the woods yet and are very concerned … because she thinks she can control her addiction,” a source told ET.

Even after treatment, insiders say she still struggled with her private pain.

“Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source previously told the outlet. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

The singer’s rep shared an update on her condition Tuesday evening. The only public comment from her people since the incident.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

As she recovers in the hospital, her family is already planning the next step in her recovery. However, another source speculated that Lovato’s history hints she will only seek help when she’s ready.

“The thing about an addict is that you become so good at hiding it,” the insider said, adding of Lovato, “She’s a really smart girl. When she had work commitments, she could pull it together. But that’s how she’s always been, and this might not be her rock bottom.”

“Demi has to want to get help. She can’t be forced into rehab or treatment,” the source said. “It won’t work.”