Demi Lovato Reportedly Found Unconscious in Bed When She Overdosed

Demi Lovato was reportedly found unconscious in her bed after a night of partying that led to a drug overdose.

According to Page Six, the 25-year-old singer was found by an unidentified assistant who went to check on her when she hadn’t left her room by 11 AM. She is said to have tried to wake Lovato, but ended up calling 911 when the singer was unresponsive.

Initial reports indicated that Lovato had overdosed on heroin, but later methamphetamine was mentioned as the possible illegal substance she used. However, Page Six notes that it is unlikely she would have used meth as she was treated by paramedics with Narcan, and that medication is not used to treat a meth overdose.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” a representative for Lovato said in a statement on Tuesday. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

At this time there are few confirmed details surrounding Lovato’s hospitalization, but she is said to be awake and doing much better.

Since the news of Lovato’s overdose broke, many of her celebrity friends and fans have taken to social media to share their support while she recovers.

“Dear [Demi Lovato,] you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you,” tweeted singer Dua Lipa.

“Sending love to [Demi Lovato.] When I interviewed her on the Thrive Global podcast, what came through the most was her courage and resilience, which I know will carry her through,” gushed journalist Arianna Huffington.

The singer has been receiving medical care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California but is reportedly being released and heading directly to a rehab facility.