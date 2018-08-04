Demi Lovato’s Overdose: Everything We Know

Demi Lovato made headlines around the world last month after she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in Los Angeles.

The shocking news came as a few weeks after the singer revealed she had relapsed after six years, sending shockwaves among fans and those close to her.

Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders, remains hospitalized and recovering from the incident. With reports surfacing of the singer’s support system and the beginning of her road to finding sobriety once again.

Scroll through for everything we know about Lovato‘s recent apparent overdose.

“Sober”

Lovato shocked fans and critics alike in June when she opened up about her recent relapse in the emotional new single, “Sober.”

In the middle of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour, the Grammy-nominated singer released the emotional ballad, leading many to praise Lovato for her honesty with the world about her struggles.

After the apparent overdose, fans of Lovato gathered at a venue in Atlantic City, where Lovato was supposed to perform two days after the incident, to sing the song together in her honor.

Lovatics gathered together to sing Demi Lovato’s emotional single “Sober” in Atlantic City where she was originally scheduled to perform today ? pic.twitter.com/9M9ZIJ1nhs — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) July 27, 2018

The Incident

Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, July 24 just before noon after her assistant found her unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home.

Reports surfaced after the incident saying Lovato had to be revived on the scene using Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

Lovato’s publicist offered an update Tuesday evening, announcing the singer had been treated in time.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

Sending Love Her Way

As news of the incident broke, many celebrities and fans took to social media to send messages of support and love for Lovato.

Katie Couric shared a photo of her and Lovato, writing, “I’ve been thinking so much about @ddlovato and her family, and wishing her strength and love in her recovery.”

I’ve been thinking so much about @ddlovato and her family, and wishing her strength and love in her recovery. pic.twitter.com/Fh2qvBt5Iu — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) July 26, 2018

“Sending love to @ddlovato. When I interviewed her on the Thrive Global podcast, what came through the most was her courage and resilience, which I know will carry her through,” gushed journalist Arianna Huffington.

“No Sirens Please”

In audio of the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Lovato’s assistant alerts the male dispatcher of the incident while requesting him to tell paramedics to shut off sirens.

“Wait, no sirens please, right?” she asks before the dispatcher replies, “No no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that… This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

Later in the 911 call, a male caller tells the dispatcher, “We heard the sirens. The windy street getting up here.”

Dianna De La Garza

Shortly after news of the overdose first broke, sources quickly told news outlets Lovato’s mom Dianna De La Garza was by her daughter’s side.

According to sources close to the family, De La Garza was concerned about Lovato’s recent relapse, but felt she could not address it with her, as the singer is the one paying the bills.

“Her mother’s a very sweet person who has zero — when I say zero, she has zero say,” the insider says of De La Garza’s experiences with her daughter’s previous downward spiral. “I’ve worked with a lot of kids. All those mothers [in Hollywood], become not-mothers. They become slaves to their kids.”

However, sources say Lovato’s family and closed ones are already looking at ways for the singer to seek treatment after she is released from the hospital.

Selena Gomez

Lovato and Selena Gomez grew up together as Disney darlings, and though the former bffs drifted apart in recent years, they reportedly will always have a connection.

Gomez stayed quiet after news of Lovato’s overdose broke, but reportedly reached out to the family as soon as she heard.

“When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional,” a source told E! News. The two “haven’t been close friends in a while now,” the source added, “but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another.”

“Selena has reached out to Demi’s family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health,” the source said. “She hates that Demi has been suffering.”

Moms Speak Out

Despite Gomez’s public silence, her mother Mandy Teefey honored Lovato with a throwback snapshot posted on her instagram.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16,” Teefey captioned a photo of her daughter and Lovato happily celebrating Gomez’s Sweet 16. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Grande’s mom, Joan Grande, also shared a message for the singer, in which she revealed Lovato was instrumental in her son Frankie Grande’s journey to sobriety.

“She is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world,” she wrote. “She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety.. & as we know he just celebrated his ONE year.”

Wilmer Valderrama

Another person who has not left Lovato’s side as she recovers is ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

The NCIS star, who dated Lovato for six years before the couple split in June 2016, has been photographed entering Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles several times during the singer’s stay.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

“Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He’s watched her fall and has seen her rise.”

“[Wilmer] was aware she was going through a bumpy patch because she was forthright with him when she relapsed,” the source added. “But he did not anticipate this.”

Back Up Dancer Speaks out

One of Lovato’s backup dancers, who had been criticized by fans as being part of the reason for the recent overdose, issued a statement about the incident.

Dani Vitale posted a screenshot of a typed note in which she said she “cares about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance.”

“I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you,” Vitale wrote.

“Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is,” she continued.

She concluded her statement by saying, “I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

One Week Later

A week since Lovato was admitted, she remains hospitalized reportedly after facing complications from the overdose.

According to TMZ, the singer had a high fever, bad nausea and other ailments that are typically associated with those recovering from a narcotics overdose. Despite the complications, she is expected to recover fully.

Once discharged, she is expected to head to a rehabilitation facility to continue her recovery, hopefully ensuring she will be back on stage delighting audiences soon.

Stay strong Demi, we’re rooting for you!

First week of August

During the first week of August, it was reported Lovato is expected to be discharged from the hospital. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old “Sober” singer’s prognosis is looking good, and it is expected that she will be able to leave the hospital by the end of the week.

“Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional,” the source said, adding, “During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released.”

Upon her release, Lovato and her team must decide upon what is the “best decision” for her moving forward, with Lovato reportedly telling those close to her that she is “serious about her sobriety” and willing to do “whatever it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

It is possible that Lovato will head straight to rehab after she is discharged, with several sources claiming that the singer’s family began looking into different rehab facilities immediately following her hospitalization, with the intent doing “everything in their power to help” the “Confident” singer.