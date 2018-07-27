Demi Lovato’s New Documentary Still Going Forward After Her Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato’s follow-up documentary to YouTube’s Simply Complicated is moving forward despite her recent apparent drug overdose.

“We’re working on a second Demi Lovato documentary and I hope she’s feeling better,” Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content, told reporters Friday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour. It is unclear if the status of the project will change in the coming weeks or months.

The “Stone Cold” singer premiered Simply Complicated in October 2017, a revealing 80-minute YouTube documentary where she spoke out about struggling with bulimia and self-medicating with drugs like cocaine and alcohol.

Following a strong reception from critics and fans, YouTube announced in May that it was reuniting with the singer for a second documentary, Entertainment Tonight reports.

According to the official synopsis, the second documentary will follow the 25-year-old pop star as she returns to show fans a side of herself beyond her music to raise awareness about issues that matter. Lovato will reportedly draw from personal experiences and passions to pay it forward to some of her biggest fans and closest friends.

The singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday before noon after she was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home. She was reportedly revived using Narcan, a medication used to counteract the effects of opioids.

In the months leading up to the incident earlier this week, a source told ET that Lovato was putting “added pressure on herself.”

The source said Lovato, who was in the middle of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour, was concerned about “looking great” for her performances and “feeling self-conscious” about her weight.

Another source told the outlet that “the more stressed out and more she was overworked, the more she wanted to escape and do the drugs and not stay sober. No one was looking out for Demi’s best interests anymore. She pushed away everyone.”

The source added that Lovato had been busy working on another album and was also documenting her life for the new YouTube documentary.

Three days after the incident, Lovato remains hospitalized and recovering. Reports say the singer is planning to head straight to a rehab facility once she recovers from the overdose.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source said.

“She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs,” another source told E! News.