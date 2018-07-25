Demi Lovato’s Mom Rushes to Her Side After Hospitalization for Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, is staying by her daughter’s side after she was hospitalized following an apparent overdose.

The “Confident” singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after law enforcement found her unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home, she was reportedly revived with Narcan and is now awake and responsive.

“Her mom has been at her side since the hospitalization,” a source close to Lovato told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “It’s a very tragic situation.”

TMZ was first to report the incident, first reporting the singer had overdosed on heroin, but since writing that was not the case, according to a source.

Following the report, an insider revealed that Lovato was given Narcan, an emergency drug used to treat narcotic overdoses.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house,” the source told the outlet. “Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The insider added that Lovato “had two friends with her at her house that called 911,” and noted “they were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious, but the friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

Lovato’s rep released a statement Tuesday evening, updating fans on the singer’s condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

Lovato has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year. Last March, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety.

Since news of Lovato’s hospitalization, fans and celebs have flooded social media with messages of support for the singer.

“I love u [Demi Lovato]” Ariana Grande tweeted soon after the news broke.

“Demi has a long history with drug and alcohol abuse. It was never ‘just once’ for Demi,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She has a lot of demons. She’s been struggling for a long time.”

“Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around,” the source continues. “People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind.”

“She’s just not in a good place,” the source added.

Get well soon, Demi!