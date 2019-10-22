‘Days of Our Lives’ Star John Clarke Dead at 88: Fans Mourn the Actor’s Death

Days of Our Lives fans took to Twitter to mourn the death of longtime star John Clarke, who died last week at the age of 88. Clarke’s family said he died on Oct. 16 from complications stemming from pneumonia.

A representative for Clarke’s daughter, Nikita actress Melinda Clarke, told Entertainment Weekly that Melinda and Clarke trained opera together and she sang “Ave Maria” to him as he passed peacefully.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans expressed their grief following the news of Clarke’s death and sent well wishes his family’s way.

😢 he was fantastic as Mickey on Days of Our Lives! May he RIP 🌹 — Imagine Being (@merrik666) October 22, 2019

Wow. So sad. The women in my family have been fans of Days of Our Lives since it was a radio show. I’m the heretic who went against the tide, but I watched him as Mickey Horton almost every day of my childhood (when Ma started working, she recorded them on VHS). RIP John Clarke. — 💀👻🎃Kelli Crackel💀👻🎃 (@KelliCrackel) October 22, 2019

RIP and my condolences to his family and loved ones. — GCB9222 (@gcb9222) October 22, 2019

“Watched Days growing up. Condolences. RIP sir,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Adored him as Mickey Horton. RIP you beautiful soul,” another said.

Clarke, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement daytime Emmy in 2005, was best known for his 39-year run playing Mickey Horton on Days of Our Lives, which started in 1965 and ending in 2004. He was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 1979.

“Above all, family life was always most important to John and his wife Patty,” his family said in a statement Monday. “John’s greater-than-life personality will leave a lasting impression on all his family and friends who love him.”

Aside from his nearly 40 years on Days of Our Lives, Clarke also appeared on many other TV shows, including his starring role on the ABC crime drama The New Breed from 1961-62. He also appeared on shows like The Twilight Zone; Death Valley Days; Maverick; Gun Smoke; Have Gun Will Travel; The FBI; Sugarfoot; Wanted Dead or Alive; The Law and Mrs. Jones; and many others.

His acting career included more than 75 performances at Chicago’s Tenthouse Theater, and a season-long leading man residency at the Palm Springs Playhouse. He then switched to musical theater, playing various roles at the Sacramento Music Circus. He also appeared in the feature films Judgement at Nuremberg; It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World; The Satan Bug; Man Missing; and Burma Patrol.

Clarke is survived by his wife Patty, his son Joshua and his daughter, actress Melinda Clarke, and three grandchildren. His daughter Heidi died from a heart tumor in 1994.

Photo credit: NBC / Contributor / Getty