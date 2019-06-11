David Ortiz: Pedro Martinez Sends Well Wishes to Wounded Red Sox Teammate

Retired Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez sent his thoughts and prayers to former teammate David Ortiz after news broke that the three-time World Series champion was shot in the Dominican Republic Sunday night.

“I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon,” Martinez wrote in English and Spanish on Twitter, alongside a recent photo of himself hugging Ortiz.

Martinez and Ortiz are both natives of the Dominican Republic. They each played important roles in the Red Sox’s 2004 World Series Championship, their first in 86 years. While they were only Red Sox teammates for two seasons before Martinez left the team after the 2004 season, they remain friends.

Kevin Millar, another important player on the 2004 team, sent well wishes to Big Papi in an Instagram post.

“Papi the Millar family prays for strength and courage during this brutal attempt to cause harm to such a great man! A man that has never said no to an autograph or high five from a little boy or girl…. sorry for this buddy,” Millar wrote. “Hugs to [Tiffany Ortiz] and kiddos! Stay strong brother [Ortiz].”

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who played with Ortiz on the Sox from 2006 to 2014, also sent him well-wishes on Twitter.

“Utter shock. That was no robbery, that was a hit, and they better get to the bottom of it. Thank god no amount of evil or hate can overcome a heart that big. You got this [Ortiz], we love you bro,” Lester tweeted.

Ortiz is reportedly in stable condition after he was shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Sunday night. According to reports, the bullet struck Ortiz in the back and exited through his abdomen. Dominican journalist Jhoel Lopez, who was with Ortiz at the time, suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting.

Ortiz’s spokesman, Leo Lopez, told the Associated Press doctors removed the Red Sox legend’s gallbladder and part of his intestine.

“The robbery was discarded and there’s no doubt it was an act of hitmen,” Leo Lopez later told reporters outside a hospital in Santo Domingo, USA Today reports. “It is under investigation and we hope that it will be concluded.”

The Dominican Republic National Police said it was not a robbery, but would not speculate on the motive.

The 10-time All-Star was taken to Boston Monday afternoon on a plane the Red Sox provided.

Ortiz, 43, played for the Minnesota Twins from 1997 to 2002, then the Red Sox from 2003 until his retirement in 2016. After helping the franchise win three World Series, his number 34 was retired in 2017.

Photo credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images