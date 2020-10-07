David Lee Roth's Eddie Van Halen Tribute Has Rock Fans Shedding Tears

Like many across the music industry, David Lee Roth paid his final respects to Eddie Van Halen following the news of his passing after his fight against lung cancer. Unlike the majority of those people, however, Roth had a relationship with Van Halen that not many others had. The two were their from nearly the beginning of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band with Roth joining Eddie and his brother Alex two years after the band first came to be. Their time together went from 1974-85 with Roth popping back up in 1996 and eventually joining full-time in 2007.

Roth, who was replaced by Sammy Hagar after leaving the band, shared a photo of the two together on his timeline, "What a long great trip its been." After seeing his post, many fans of the band sent their condolences to Roth and thanked the two for all they accomplished in their career. This includes the production of some of the most iconic rock and roll songs like "Jump" and "Panama" along with "Eruption," which featured one of the guitarist's most appreciated solos.

Here is a look at some of the most notable messages sent Roth's way after he paid his respects to the late musician.