David Lee Roth's Eddie Van Halen Tribute Has Rock Fans Shedding Tears
Like many across the music industry, David Lee Roth paid his final respects to Eddie Van Halen following the news of his passing after his fight against lung cancer. Unlike the majority of those people, however, Roth had a relationship with Van Halen that not many others had. The two were their from nearly the beginning of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band with Roth joining Eddie and his brother Alex two years after the band first came to be. Their time together went from 1974-85 with Roth popping back up in 1996 and eventually joining full-time in 2007.
Roth, who was replaced by Sammy Hagar after leaving the band, shared a photo of the two together on his timeline, "What a long great trip its been." After seeing his post, many fans of the band sent their condolences to Roth and thanked the two for all they accomplished in their career. This includes the production of some of the most iconic rock and roll songs like "Jump" and "Panama" along with "Eruption," which featured one of the guitarist's most appreciated solos.
Here is a look at some of the most notable messages sent Roth's way after he paid his respects to the late musician.
Still can't believe Eddie is gone. RIP
The magic the four of you had was truly amazing. Hit after Hit.
Rest Easy Eddie.....
Unchained from Cancer
F Cancer !!! pic.twitter.com/HxjRnPkYLi— Caz Ferrante (@CazFerrante) October 7, 2020
I'm so sorry Dave! You and Edward were, and always will be the dynamic duo! pic.twitter.com/OlTw4TYDav— Michelle Nielsen (@comet503) October 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss 😔🤘 pic.twitter.com/drGox9dC8k— francesco marano (@italianmojo887) October 7, 2020
Forever the greatest duo!!!! pic.twitter.com/AwNG2oVlsy— Dave Cruickshank (@DaveCruickshan4) October 7, 2020
Rest In Peace. “Jump” was the first song I loved as a kid. Leapt off any furniture I could climb.— Wear a damn mask (@trezmartin) October 7, 2020
More heartbreak in a year of heartbreak 😞 Love you guys, always and forever. EVH is one VERY big reason why I picked up up a guitar. Send us mortals a sweet heavenly harmonic, would you?— Rob Simmons (@LostHorizonEnt) October 7, 2020
Unbelievable magic between the both of you. Thank you both for the music and memories. Very sad news, I still can't believe it!— Andy Hehus (@andyhehus) October 7, 2020