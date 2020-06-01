David Guetta Catching Flak for Well-Intentioned But 'Tone-Deaf' George Floyd Tribute

French DJ David Guetta is catching flak on Twitter, for a well-intentioned But unfortunately "tone-deaf" tribute to George Floyd. Guetta was doing a virtual charity DJ set, and spoke about the world — and America "especially" — going "through difficult times." He then revealed that he had made a special record to honor Floyd, and offered a "shout out to his family."

Before spinning the record, Guetta also said he really hopes "we can see more unity and more peace when already things are so difficult." Once he started up the record, it was revealed to have a clip of Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech. Fellow DJ Hudson Mohawke drew attention to Guetta's comments, and calling them "tone deaf and wrong." Mohawke latter added that he "clearly" sees that Guetta is "not intending to offend" anyone, but rather "he’s attempting to do a noble thing by raising some money for a good cause." Mohawke added, "Bu the execution is so hilariously off key in so many ways it’s mindblowing." Scroll down to see what other users are saying.