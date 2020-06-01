David Guetta Catching Flak for Well-Intentioned But 'Tone-Deaf' George Floyd Tribute
French DJ David Guetta is catching flak on Twitter, for a well-intentioned But unfortunately "tone-deaf" tribute to George Floyd. Guetta was doing a virtual charity DJ set, and spoke about the world — and America "especially" — going "through difficult times." He then revealed that he had made a special record to honor Floyd, and offered a "shout out to his family."
Before spinning the record, Guetta also said he really hopes "we can see more unity and more peace when already things are so difficult." Once he started up the record, it was revealed to have a clip of Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech. Fellow DJ Hudson Mohawke drew attention to Guetta's comments, and calling them "tone deaf and wrong." Mohawke latter added that he "clearly" sees that Guetta is "not intending to offend" anyone, but rather "he’s attempting to do a noble thing by raising some money for a good cause." Mohawke added, "Bu the execution is so hilariously off key in so many ways it’s mindblowing." Scroll down to see what other users are saying.
Dono where to start w counting the levels of tone deaf and wrong here pic.twitter.com/kzbctNwcjv— Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) May 31, 2020
Never has something been so well-intentioned yet so offensive/tone-deaf in world history.— 💡.oldneon (@_oldneon) May 31, 2020
i need madonna's kid dancing to this— Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 31, 2020
@davidguetta baby no. Call somebody before preferably a black American person. And you don’t shoutout a family .... That is grieving.— China Moses (@chinamoses) May 31, 2020
Nothing says dismantle systemic inequality like a white dude playing his edm house set from a New York penthouse - it’s okay, though, he sampled MLK before his sick drop.— Safety First (@SafetyFirstPDX) May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
"shout out to his family" like they're homies— Ｔ２Ｋ△ＺＵＹ▲ (@T2KAZUYA) May 31, 2020
When he said “shout out to his family” pic.twitter.com/u7aT2HWeiC— Stream Queen (@VNSSAofficial) May 31, 2020
like an onion but with levels of tone deafness— Max Ant (@PrinceClubMusic) May 31, 2020
I... pic.twitter.com/7UqIQaGAhw— NO SIR E (@NOSIRE) May 31, 2020
Right, as if they were tuned in nshit 💀🤦🏽♂️— Devin Boofer (@DeeScottt) May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
At first I thought this was an outtake from Zoolander. What a half-wit.— Corey O’Brien (@coreyx96) May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
I was just a bit sick in my mouth— Beardyman (@beardyman) May 31, 2020