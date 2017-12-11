Former Model Reportedly Accuses David Cassidy of Sexual Assault

A former model is claiming that the late David Cassidy sexually assaulted her in a bathroom.

The Daily Mail reports exclusively that Samantha Fox, a British model and Page 3 girl, tells the Daily Star that when she was 19, Cassidy forced himself on her.

Fox claims that Cassidy, who shot to fame during the ’70s with The Partridge Family, had allegedly followed her into the bathroom of London restaurant, The White Elephant, where he then put his hand up her skirt.

The model, best known for Page 3 pinups in the U.K., says it was then that he had “forced himself” on her after asking her to appear in one of his music videos for the single, “Romance” in 1985.

She goes on to add that he “grabbed her breast in the same attack after joining her and her father for dinner out.” Fox adds that he had stuck his tongue down her throat, while his hand reached up her skirt. The teenager then fought him off and returned to their dinner, where she never told her father in fear of his reaction.

In her autobiography that releases in England next month, Fox says she responded to his request by elbowing him in the face and “kneeing him in the crotch.”

“When he grabbed me and pushed his tongue down my throat, I just kneed him in the b—–ks and would still do that today,” she said.

In her book, Fox goes on to reveal that during the shoot for the music video, where she had to strip from the waist down in a last minute request, Cassidy had an erection the entire time, adding it was “something he did absolutely nothing to hide.”

She goes on to share that every time he would press himself up against her, she could “clearly feel his d—.”

Fox calls Cassidy, who died last month, a “first class creep,” saying his behavior had “shocked” her.

“I was a huge fan and loved The Partridge Family,” she claimed.

Cassidy died Nov. 21 from kidney failure at the age of 67. Best known for his role as teen heartthrob Keith Partridge on ABC’s The Partridge Family, Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital prior to his worsening health. He was cremated earlier this month.