Dave Bautista Puts ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise on Blast: ‘I’d Rather Do Good Movies’

Dave Bautista has no interest in appearing in the Fast and Furious franchise, as he stated on Twitter this weekend.

Bautista is an action star on the rise, yet Fast and Furious is one world he does not want to join in on. He said as much in no uncertain terms, in a brutal tweet on Saturday, surprising many fans with his frankness.

A fan tweeted at Bautista, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, suggesting that all three of them should make a Fast and Furious movie together. Bautista retweeted the post with a caption of his own, including two different vomiting emojis.

“…Thank you for your consideration…” he wrote, along with the not-so-subtle hashtag: “I’d rather do good films.”

Naturally, fans had a mixed reaction to Bautista’s harsh post. Many gleefully agreed, responding with their own jokes about the over-the-top action franchise, although many others wrote back mocking Bautista’s films.

“As someone who couldn’t sit through a single one of them: THANK YOU,” one fan wrote.

“I’d rather do good films” LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/9LEImZ0fbM — Daniel (@DanWolf115) June 29, 2019

“Glad someone is saying it. The first Rock one was fun and silly. But it’s overstayed it’s welcome,” added another. “You’re doing much more interesting stuff.”

Still, many more fans warned Bautista that he was living in a glass house, and he should therefore avoid throwing stones.

“Dave you in 2 Escape Plan sequels,” one fan pointed out.

“Considering the movies you have done already, I’m taking your words with a pinch of salt,” added another.

Eventually, Bautista fired back at his detractors, saying that he had cut his teeth on some films just to get the opportunity to do bigger, better ones.

“Genius! Big Dave didn’t state that he’s never done a bad film. But I did them for particular reasons that helped build an ‘acting’ career,” he explained. “And I got to work with Sly so in your face with that! You’re dismissed!”

Bautista first gained acclaim as a WWE wrestler, so it makes sense that fans would group him with Cena and Johnson. He also had a successful transition to action movies, as they did, and recently he has gained worldwide stardom as one of the Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy.

The superhero success gives Bautista room to be picky about his roles, and on top of that, he is famously flippant on social media. Still, for some, his mockery of the beloved Fast and Furious franchise was too much. The movies are unapologetically over-the-top, and this year they will reach new heights with a spinoff titled Hobbs and Shaw, centering around Johnson and Vin Diesel’s characters.



Hobbs and Shaw hits theaters on Aug. 2.