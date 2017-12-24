Danny Masterson’s Ex Reveals New Christmas Photo

Bobette Riales, who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, posted photos of her Christmas tree on Sunday. Last week, she came forward with her story on Twitter.

Earlier today, Riales posted a photo of her tree lit up, with the caption “Christmas Time.” She later posted the same photo with a more detailed caption.

“Snowing big fat snowflakes! Huge ham in oven,homemade meatballs in crock pot, shrimp cocktail, bruschetta, more cookies for Santa, Family and Friends and My Saints win! My outside world is scary right now,” she wrote. “But my home life is priceless… Happy Holidays.”

Riales also showed off a beautiful ring a friend bought her for Christmas. “One of my best friends so thoughtful kind and so dear to me,” she wrote.

Riales is also a New Orleans Saints fan, so she celebrated their win on Twitter.

It’s WHO DAT time! Merry Christmas Eve to everyone… haters too… 🎁🤷🏻‍♀️🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/XlxRSeWtsw — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 24, 2017

On Dec. 20, Riales became the fifth woman to accuse Masterson of rape. She dated The Ranch actor in 2003.

“I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well,” Riales wrote.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

“You are amazing,” Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who has also accused Masterson of rape, wrote to Riales. “I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice.”

You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 21, 2017

According to Riales’ Twitter page, she is the owner of Gotham District, an online clothing store.

As for Masterson, Netflix fired him from The Ranch. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the allegations, but he has not been charged.

