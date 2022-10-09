Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Harassment Lawsuit: Major Update on the Case

The Church of Scientology's appeal to prevent Danny Masterson's rape accusers from suing the religious organization was denied on Oct. 3 by the US Supreme Court. To ensure the disputes are settled out of the public eye, Scientology's leaders requested the court's assistance in enforcing a religious arbitration clause in their member contracts, reported the New York Post. However, SCOTUS declined to accept Scientology's case as the new term began this week. According to the online record, the Supreme Court did not provide a reason for deciding to dismiss the petition, simply noting "Petition DENIED."

After a California appeals court ruled that Masterson's alleged rape victims could file a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court rather than undergo church-driven arbitration, the David Miscavige-headed organization filed its 144-page petition in July. Due to their First Amendment right to leave a religious organization and the allegations in their suit occurring after they exited Scientology, the appeals court refused to hold the women to Scientology's arbitration rules. A high-ranking Scientologist, Masterson's accusers all formerly belonged to the organization. The women who reported the Masterson rape allegations to police have accused the church of stalking and threatening them since filing their suit in 2019. Following the appeals court's ruling and the Supreme Court's refusal to hear the case, the civil case can continue to proceed publicly.

Additionally, Masterson will stand trial on Oct. 11 for multiple sexual assault charges stemming from nearly 20-year-old allegations, the New York Post reported. In response to charges of three counts of rape by force or fear, the 45-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. Chrissie Carnell Bixler, a former model, and Masterson's longtime ex-girlfriend revealed last year at his pretrial hearing that he raped her at 23 in 2001. Additionally, Masterson is accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003. According to prosecutors, he is alleged to have committed the crimes at his Hollywood Hills home.

Initially, Scientology successfully forced arbitration after the lawsuit the four women filed in the summer of 2019 against the That 70s Show alum. The women reported the assaults to LAPD in 2016 and 2017. After reporting the incident to the police and having their rape claims investigated, all four women cited harassment, stalking, threats through social media, and in one case, having a pet die and their home attacked by Scientology members, agents, or sympathizers. During Masterson's preliminary hearing, his accusers also testified that the church had tried to prevent them from seeking police assistance. The group denies involvement in these actions, including accusations that it wants to reach a private settlement. Masterson, who Netflix dropped from their Ashton Kutcher comedy The Ranch in 2017, maintains that he did not have non-consensual sex with anyone. He is currently out on $3.3 million bail and surrendered his passport because of safety concerns.