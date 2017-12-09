Don’t Expect Danielle Bregoli at Harvard Anytime Soon

There’s no chance of catching Danielle Bregoli strolling the campus of Harvard.

TMZ caught up with the “Cash Me Outside” teen days after she posted a photo to Instagram suggesting that she had been given a full-ride scholarship to the Cambridge, Massachusetts school. The post has since been deleted, along with every other image she had posted on Instagram, in favor of a video promoting her new song “I Got It.”

“I didn’t really get no scholarship,” the Bhad Bhabie rapper revealed when questioned about the rumors. “No. I’m not going to Harvard,” she continued when asked if she would attend the Ivy League school if she were to be offered a scholarship.

Despite the reporter trying to tempt Bregoli with dorm parties and Malia Obama, the “Cash me outside” teen wasn’t interested, stating “Seriously, I’m too good for Harvard.”

The teen was also questioned about a possible collaboration with Flo Rida. The two hail from the same state, but Bregoli isn’t too interested in collaborating with the rapper.

“No, because Flo Rida is like older. There’s other artists from Florida I’d collab with before I collab with Flo Rida.”