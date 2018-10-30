‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Bobby Bones Reveals Plans to Run for Arkansas Governor, President

Bobby Bones has big political aspirations once he’s done vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars.

The radio host and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, opened up about their upcoming Halloween-themed performance on the ABC reality competitions series, when Bones revealed his plans to pursue a career in politics.

“I’ll be the governor of Arkansas, for sure,” Bones told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought about running in 2018, but maybe 2022. Probably 2026. I do believe that I will be the governor of my home state of Arkansas.”

Bones said he already knows what he wants to work on when he takes his place in the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion.

“I grew up with very little, and my education was terrible, so what I want to do is fix impoverished places and fix the education systems,” he told the outlet. “I believe if you can learn, you can actually go and achieve, so that’s really the core of what I want to help. There’s a lot that I see, but what’s my focus is finding people that come from not a lot and showing them that there’s a way out.”

His ambitions don’t stop at working to fix his home state, however, as Bones revealed he is already looking to the White House.

“I will run for governor. Hopefully I’ll be president. That’s the plan,” he said. “If you don’t set huge goals for yourself, no one else will, so I have the biggest goals.”

Burgess expressed her full support to her dance partner’s ambitions, adding “I’m all for it. I’ll run the campaign.”

Bones offered in return: “I can give you your citizenship, then I’ll just go, ‘Here you go.’”

“You’d do that?” Burgess asked. “There we go. Now I’m definitely all for it.”

Before Bones heads off on the campaign trail, he and Burgess are working hard on becoming champions on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. For nest week’s Halloween episode the duo will be performing to the song “Mr. Sandman.”

“I came across this really creepy version of the song and I kind of just fell in love with it,” Burgess told ET. “I decided that it was time for Bobby to do a whole other character. We’ve seen him have so much fun. We’ve also seen him get emotional. Now it’s time to get a little bit twisted.”

Bones revealed he’s still getting the hang of his dancing skills, though he praises Burgess’ patience and constant encouragement.

“[She’s a] therapist slash dance coach slash whatever else,” Bones said.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.