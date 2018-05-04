‘Dance Mom’ Abby Lee Miller Tweets ’22 Days’ and Fans Are Worried

Former Dance Moms cast member Abby Lee Miller is worrying fans with her latest social media post.

Following her non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis, Abby Lee Miller has been relatively silent on social media, posting a select few updates regarding her health and treatment, but her most recent tweet has many fans worried for the 51-year-old.

“22 days,” Miller tweeted alongside a speak-no-evil monkey emoji.

The tweet, which lacks any context, has unsurprisingly left many fans of the former Dance Moms cast member confused worried following her recent Burkitt lymphoma diagnosis in mid-April.

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN????” one worried fan asked in all caps.

“22 days for?” another user asked.

However, it did not take long for most comments to resemble well-wishes for Miller, many offering their support.

“Hi Abbey hope all is going well I really am worried about you I hope and pray that you will get well soon,” another wrote.

“The whole dance community supports you in your fight,” another commented.

Best of luck Miss Abby ❤️ I know the whole dance community supports you in your fight

“Sending love and good thoughts,” another user wrote.

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, on April 18, less than a month after she was released from FCI Victorville and sent to a halfway house for the final two months of her 1-year prison sentence.

The head of Reign Dance Productions had been suffering from chronic back pain prior to the diagnosis and had been rushed into emergency back surgery on April 17 to alleviate what her doctor, Dr. Hooman Melamed, thought was an infection in her spine. After doing tests, however, it was revealed that she was suffering from Burkitt Lymphoma.

Melamed later detailed Miller’s likely course of treatment, stating that “Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

Since the diagnosis, Miller has reportedly “been getting her business affairs in order,” which includes writing a will and planning her own funeral, according to sources.

“Abby Lee’s deciding who gets what in her will,” a source said of the former Dance Moms cast member. “She made a few friends in prison and she’d like to reward them. It’s a very sad, scary time for Abby Lee. She’s never felt so alone!”

“Abby Lee’s trying to stay strong but she can’t get through the day without crying,” the insider added. “She doesn’t seem to think there’s much hope.”

She is also reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against FCI Victorville for denying her medical treatment.