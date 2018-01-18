See Final Resting Place of The Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

Fans are still reeling from the loss of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, and we know now where the fallen star will be laid to rest.

See The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s been reported by The Daily Mail that O’Riordan will be buried alongside her father, Terence O’Riordan, who died in 2011.

Tragically, Terence’s life was cut short at the age of 68 after he lost a battle with cancer. He was buried in a family grave plot in a cemetery near O’Riordan’s hometown of Friarstown.

The headstone that marks the plot is a large black structure with curved sides and a cross on the left.

Father James Walton, a local priest, claims that he spoke with O’Riordan’s family about overseeing her funeral at his church.

The news of O’Riordan’s passing shocked fans all over the world, and many of them took to Twitter to share how saddened they are.

“Can’t believe Dolores O’Riordan has died, her voice still gives me goosebumps. I’m truly upset,” one fan wrote. “Oh my god. This is shocking. I love The Cranberries. This is really sad,” another said.

O’Riordan’s PR agency released a statement regarding her untimely death, announcing, “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.”

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time,” the statement continued.

Rest In Peace Dolores O’riordan 🙏🏻 my prayers goes to her family and friends and also The Cranberries — ًnadya (@strataegi) January 15, 2018

One fan noted that “46 is too young” to die, and added, “What a loss. The Cranberries will forever be the sound of my teens.”

“The Cranberries take me back to a different time. Got me through some of the angst and up/downs of my last long term relationship. Sad to hear Dolores has died,” another fan tweeted.

Many celebrities have also shared sympathetic messages as well, with ’80s pop-rock band Duran Duran collectively saying, “We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”

Rest In Peace, Dolores O’Riordan. She and the Cranberries were so overtly pro-peace and her voice unapologetically Irish. Just a month and a half after she first sang Zombie, the IRA declared a ceasefire. Maybe not a coincidence. https://t.co/t3SjjRIisc — Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 15, 2018

“Take Me To Church” singer Hozier also made a statement.

“My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family,” Hozier wrote.

Back on Jan. 4, O’Riordan posted what would be her last message to her Twitter followers, sharing a photo of herself along with the comment, “bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland.”

bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland 🍀 pic.twitter.com/d6HKOFJqGB — Dolores O’Riordan (@DolORiordan) January 4, 2018

The Cranberries released a statement on the tragic loss of their singer, announcing her passing and adding, “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”