Courtney Stodden Emphatically Shows Fat-Shamers ‘I’m Still Standing’

Courtney Stodden is “still standing” after being shamed about her body. The 23-year-old shared an inspiring message with her Instagram followers Monday afternoon while posing in her bra and underwear.

“I’ve been fat shamed… slut shamed… skinny shamed … called every name in the book… and I’m still standing — ladies, we’re stronger than words thrown!” Stodden wrote in her caption, adding the hashtag “no filter.”

In the photo, she stands in front of a mirror with her hip cocked and hair pulled into a messy ponytail, showing off her hourglass figure in her nude-colored bra and black underwear.

Her followers responded with resounding positivity, telling the Celebrity Big Brother alum that she should keep her head up.

“Don’t let anyone put you down.you are a beautiful woman,” someone wrote. “girl power.”

“Be proud! Your body is a temple,” another person said.

“you look amazing !! dont worry about other people,” a fan said.

“You look great all that matters is your happiness!! No matter what size you are !!” someone else commented.

“The haters are just jealous,” another fan said.

Stodden has been outspoken on social media and in various appearances as of late after officially filing for divorce from Dough Hutchison earlier this month after being married to him since she was 16 years old.

During her appearance on Monday’s Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, she revealed she was sexually abused twice while she was separated from Hutchison.

Then 16, Stodden and Hutchison, then 51, married in 2011, briefly separating in 2013 and reuniting nine months later. The two ultimately called it quits in 2016 and Stodden officially filed for divorce this month.

While discussing the #MeToo movement with Undergaro, Stodden was asked if she had any related experiences having to do with power and sex.

“Both — both power and sex,” she said. Stodden didn’t go into detail further, explaining she’s working on a book, but did give vague details as to what had happened to her.

“It’s just like all the other women’s stories,” she said. “It’s nothing different.”

Stodden said she never told Hutchison about her experiences, both of which happened while they were separated.

“At that age — I was only 19 when my first experience happened,” she said. “I didn’t really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part. I felt like, ‘Okay, well that’s how sex is.’”

“You know, I only had sex with one man before that — that was Doug,” she continued. “So gentle, not to get explicit. But I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe that’s just a rough way of going on a date.’ I really didn’t realize it was sexual abuse until I started hearing these women talking. It wasn’t until #MeToo started that I was like, ‘Wow, maybe that wasn’t okay.’ “

“It’s really a sad thing, but it happens all the time,” she added. “But I am definitely happy that anybody who is a victim of #MeToo is getting heard.”