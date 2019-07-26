Courteney Cox Shares Rare Selfie With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid in Honor of His Birthday

Former Friends star Courteney Cox shared a rare selfie with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, on Wednesday to celebrate his birthday. The Cougar Town star’s sun-drenched selfie came a month after she celebrated her birthday with a selfie co-starring her Friends buddies Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

“He always listens no matter what is being said. Where others lose interest….he still cares,” Cox, 55, wrote. “He turns words into poetry and thoughts into songs. He has a tender heart, a beautiful mind, a wicked sense of humor and he’s not bad to look at.”

“Happy birthday J. I love you,” she wrote at the end, adding a heart emoji.

Many of Cox’s famous friends offered their own birthday messages.

“Well said. He’s truly one of the best. We love you so much JMcD. Xoxoxo,” The Kids Are Alright star Mary McCormack wrote.

Garret Dillahunt posted a raised hands emoji, while Lena Waithe simply added, “Yes, love.”

Other fans were so excited to see Cox happy.

“Courtney you’re such a beautiful woman literally always have been and I’m so happy for you,” one fan wrote.

“I hope he had the best birthday! He deserves it,” another added.

Cox had a great birthday herself last month. She shared a selfie with Aniston and Kudrow popping into the frame.

“How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two???” Cox wrote in the caption. “I love you girls. So much.”

McDaid, a member of the group Snow Patrol, started dating Cox in 2013. In 2014, they got engaged, but broke it off a year later. The two have a long-distance relationship, which has only grown stronger since they ended their engagement.

“Isn’t that strange? We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything is better,” Cox told Ellen Degeneres in January. “Not because he’s in London, although the distance after that breakup – we were apart for six months – that really showed us a lot, and it’s just better.”

Cox said the long-distance arrangement can be expensive, but it’s worth it to her.

“I mean, it’s expensive, it’s an expensive relationship, we go back and forth a lot,” Cox said of McDaid. “He’s incredible. He’s also an incredible writer. He writes tons of music.”

Cox shares 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband David Arquette. The Scream co-stars married in 1999 and split in 2010, but their divorce was not finalized until 2013.

