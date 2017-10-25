Corey Feldman Announces Plan to Expose Hollywood Pedophiles With Film

Corey Feldman has announced a plan to expose a network of pedophiles in Hollywood and bring to light the truth behind some big names.

On Wednesday, the former Lost Boys star released a video on YouTube which laid out his plans, stating that he is hoping to produce a film that will allegedly cost $10 million to make and asking others to help him raise funds for it. According to the Daily Mail, the film will be made and distributed solely by Feldman without the interference of any studios or industry insiders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: More Than 30 Women Accuse Director James Toback of Sexual Harrassment

“What I’m proposing is a plan that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also bring down potentially a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child,’ he said in the video.

Feldman has been trying to bring attention to Hollywood’s alleged pedophilia issue for years and has claimed that he and late Lost Boys co-star Corey Haim were molested while on the set. He reported it to the police in 1990, but no charges were ever brought.

“I’ve been living in fear and living with this my entire life. As most victims have, I’ve been made to feel awkward, misunderstood and I’ve been degraded at great levels,” he stated in the video. “I know that there’s thousands others that have experienced what I have experienced in the entertainment industry and I also know there’s peers of mine who know what I’m talking about and know all the details but have been afraid to come forward with their own truths,” he continued.

More: Lena Heady Is the Latest Woman to Accuse Harvey Weinstein

“‘I am using this to draw a line in the sand, to say to the Hollywood community, we are better than this. I know that we can stand together as one, we can be united and we can create an affront,” Feldman went on to say. “Please join me in this fight, I know that together we can stand strong. The time is now.”

Since the release of his YouTube video and the launch of his Indie GoGo campaign, Feldman has raised a total of $21,655 from a total of 307 backers.