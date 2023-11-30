Henry Kissinger, Controversial Secretary of State, Dead at 100

Henry Kissinger is dead. The controversial diplomat who helped shape and influence 20th-century U.S. foreign policy was 100, according to CBS News. Kissinger served as secretary of state and national security adviser under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford after the former's resignation.

The infamous statesman recently turned 100 back in May, outliving many of his supporters and critics while earning many more over time. He still claimed he worked "15 hours a day," according to CBS News, with many still seeking his guidance in world events as of this year.

BREAKING: Henry Kissinger, the influential and controversial former U.S. secretary of state, has died at age 100, his firm said. https://t.co/GaiwC747wm — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 30, 2023

"I've had the honor that I have been able to do sometimes little, and sometimes more important, things for 10 presidents, starting with Kennedy," Kissinger told CBS News in 2012 in reflection of his career. "I had a very friendly relationship with Bush 43. He invited me quite frequently to talk with him."

He is survived by his two children from his first marriage, Elizabeth and David. He also leaves behind his wife, Nancy, whom he married in 1974. Head over to CBS News to read more about Kissinger's life and impact.