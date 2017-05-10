A Highly Concerning Video Of Conrad Hilton Released: ‘Please Help Me’

A disturbing video showing Conrad Hilton Jr. making a plea for help from his ex-girlfriend's parents has been released on the Internet following the hotel heir's recent arrest.

In the clip, which was obtained by Daily Mail, the 23-year-old younger brother of Paris Hilton can be seen in a seemingly drugged out state rambling about how much he wants to reconcile with his former girlfriend, Hunter Daily Salomon.

"I want Hunter, please make me want her more. Please teach me to be the guy that she deserves," he said.

Conrad then speaks about Hunter's current significant other, Jimmy Caan, the son of actor James Caan.

"She does not need Jimmy Caan, I'm not saying he's not a nice guy, but please help me, please," he said.

The video was taken at the home that Hunter shares with her mother, E.G. Daily, on April 20. Conrad then addresses Hunter's father, professional poker player Rick Salomon.

"Rick, I'd like to move forward and have a mutual respect between the two of us," he said. "I'm sorry, even though it's all an illusion. I'm sorry what I've tried doing. I'm sorry for trying to take advantage of your wife, your daughters. I thought you took advantage of my sister – I don't know if you did but I'm pretty sure it was an illusion too. You guys aren't porn stars, you're magicians, teach me please."

The footage was captured by Rick Salomon's longtime friend Sal Tesauro.

"It scared me," Tesauro said. "I'm not saying I was physically afraid of him, and he didn't make any threats. It was more that I am afraid for him. He is obviously not in a good state."

Conrad Hilton's behavior has been highly concerning to his family and friends in the last few months. On Wednesday of this week, he made an appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was due to be arraigned following his arrest for grand theft auto and violating a restraining order.

During the court hearing, Conrad reportedly called a photographer "so f***ing gay," and told the judge that he does not "have sex with hookers."

Conrad was eventually released to his father after being required to $90k. He has been ordered to attend a psychiatric hospital in Houston for evaluation.

