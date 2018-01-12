Conor McGregor Fans Wonder What He’s Smoking After Deleted Video

Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy, and he’s found himself in the middle of another one after he deleted an Instagram video that has fans wondering what he was smoking.

In the Instagram video clip, McGregor seemed to be showing off a cheese board with some food items on it, but what fans noticed most was the unidentified hand picking up what looked like a marijuana cigarette.

There in no official confirmation that it was McGregor retrieving the rolled up substance, but the video was posted to his personal Instagram account so fans are speculating.

Over on Twitter, one fan asked, “Conor McGregor is smoking weed now?”

At this time, the champion MMA fighter has yet to address the rumors.

McGregor seems to cause quite a scene wherever he goes and whatever he does. He did it again recently when he peeled out of a courthouse parking lot only moments after paying a fine for a previous ticket.

Donning a green Adidas track suit, McGregor was caught by news cameras heading to his $150,000 BMW i8, climbing in, and then yelling, ‘Come and get me,’” before peeling out and speeding off.

The UFC fighter had just paid off a ticket he’d received for going 158 km (98 mph) per hour in a 100 km (about 60 mph) zone in Dublin.

Before that, that UFC superstar made a big scene back in Nov. when he jumped into an MMA ring over and ended up nearly fighting with the referee.

McGregor was attending the fight to support Charlie Ward, his teammate on the SBG Ireland team.

Ward defeated John Redmond and as soon as the fight was called, McGregor jumped on the cage fence and exuberantly attacked Ward with a congratulatory tackle.

Marc Goddard, the veteran referee officiating the fight, pulled the two apart and McGregor clearly took offense and seemingly attempted to pick a fight with Goddard.

After almost an entire minute of pushing his way around the ring, McGregor eventually exited with no further incident.

Earlier in the year, McGregor went head-to-head in the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather but failed to secure the victory.

Conor McGregor did not go down, however. The fight was stopped one minute and five seconds into round 10 by the Ref.

This was McGregor’s first boxing match, but his UFC record stood at 21-3, with 18 KO’s.

Many McGregor and UFC fans have called for the fighters to face off again, but this time they want it to be in a UFC Octagon.