Conor McGregor Flees to Bahamas After Bus Attack

Fresh off his arrest for throwing a moving dolly through a bus window at the Barclays Center, Conor McGregor flew down to the Bahamas for a beach vacation over the weekend.

According to TMZ, McGregor received approval from his bail bondsman before leaving the country and flew to the islands on Saturday.

The bondsman, Ira Judelson, told the site the former UFC Champion has been “100 percent compliant” with the terms of his bail package thus far, and has been ordered to stay out of trouble until he is due back in court on June 14.

Back on April 5 McGregor and his entourage crashed a UFC media event at the Brooklyn arena, going backstage in an attempt to find and get payback on fellow fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor was reportedly furious that Nurmagomedov and his fight team cornered one of his friends at the New York City hotel the fighters were staying at, and discovered by the time they’d arrived Nurmagomedov was already on a bus being transported back to the hotel.

Ready to pick a fight, McGregor tried throwing a metal barricade and a trash can at the bus but was stopped by his entourage. He then ran to the other side as the bus continued to back out and threw a metal dolly at the bus, smashing one of the windows. The shattered glass from the wound up hurting injuring fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, forcing them to be pulled from their fights just days before the UFC 223 event.

The entire incident was caught on camera, as was McGregor and his team fleeing the scene. McGregor turned himself in and was charfed with three counts of assault, one count criminal mischief and menacing and reckless endangerment. He was released on $50,000 bail.

McGregor has been the face of the UFC for nearly three years and reached his pinnacle at the promotion’s first fight in New York City on November 2016 when he won the UFC Lightweight Championship, giving him two world championships at once.

However McGregor hasn’t fought since then, focusing rather on a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather that earned him hundreds of millions of dollars in defeat. He’s since been stripped of both championships, with Numagomedov winning the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223 days after the incident.

UFC President Dana White said in multiple interviews after McGregor’s attack that he wants nothing to do with the Irish fighter right now.

“He came into the Barclays Center, attacked our fighters and attacked my staff with a bunch of guys,” White said in an interview with ESPN. “No, you don’t get my help on this one.”

White also addressed the speculation that the attack was somehow a stunt made to help build audience hype for McGregor’s return to the octagon.

“This is the last stunt on Earth that we’d ever pull,” White said. “This is embarrassing for the sport and obviously for the UFC. This is the furthest thing from a stunt. This is bad.”