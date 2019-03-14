Conor McGregor Arrest: Video of UFC Fighter Stomping on Fan’s Cellphone Released

Video showing Conor McGregor‘s altercation with a fan in Miami that led to his arrest has been released.

Obtained by TMZ, the short clip captured the moment outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel when the UFC champion “stomped on the victim’s phone several times.” The sound of McGregor stomping on the device can also be heard, and he can be seen picking it up.

At one point, the alleged victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, can be heard saying “Let me get my phone, man” as McGregor reaches down to retrieve the damaged device, which is valued at $1,000.

The alleged incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 11, after McGregor and the victim left the Fountainebleau Miami Beach hotel after the resort’s LIV nightclub closed. The victim told the Miami Beach Police Department that the Mixed Martial Arts star had grown confrontational after he requested to take a photo with him and had “slapped” his phone out of his hand and to the floor before he damaged it by stomping on it several times. McGregor then walked off with the device.

McGregor was taken into police custody at around 6 p.m. that same day and charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal mischief (which carry a $7,500 bond and $5,000 bond, respectively). He was released from jail after posting the $12,500 bond.

Later addressing his arrest on social media, McGregor wrote that “patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all.”

He also shared a photo of himself being released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in which he wore a t-shirt with a fake news headline reading, “When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.’ McGregor is back!”

The Monday incident was reminiscent of another altercation McGregor had with a fan in January of 2017. According to the victim, James Foran, the UFC champion had grabbed his phone after Foran spotted McGregor riding a sports car around Dublin, Ireland and approached him. When McGregor rolled down the window, Foran attempted to get in the video he was recording, but the UFC star pushed the phone away.

That incident was also caught on camera.

According to his representative, McGregor “appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation” in the ongoing investigation into the Monday incident.