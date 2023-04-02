Comedian Gareth Richards Seriously Injured in Car Crash

British comedian Gareth Richards is in intensive care after a car accident. A statement released Saturday by his agents said: "We are very sad to announce that one of our management clients at Mirth Control, comedian Gareth Richards, has been very seriously injured in a car crash this week, he remains in a coma currently in intensive care." Per British Comedy Guide, Surrey Live reported that he is currently in a 'life-threatening' condition following the accident on 27th March on the M25 near Heathrow Airport. According to Lynne Johnstone, his manager, "We are praying that he makes a miraculous recovery and are in touch with his family who are taking one day at a time, our thoughts go out to them and to all and his friends. We are all thinking of him and willing him to pull through." Since 2004, Richards has performed live as a stand-up comedian for over a decade. During the 2010 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, he debuted his first solo show, Stand Up Between Songs, and was nominated in the category of Best Newcomer. He planned to take his tenth solo show to the festival this August.

Until recently, Richards regularly co-hosted the Sony award-winning Absolute Radio show with stand-up comedian Frank Skinner. Speaking about the accident on air April 1, Skinner couldn't hold back his tears. He said, "Gareth was in a very big road accident this week and it's not looking great for Gareth. He's in hospital and he's fighting but it's not looking great." During the discussion about presenting with Emily Dean, Skinner revealed how Richards became involved. "We have been doing this show for 14 years and when we first did the pilot for it, me and Emily, it was rubbish, just the two of us. We got a guest on the next one who was Gareth Richards, who was brilliant on here and we asked him to do the show. So for the first few years it was me, Em and Gareth. It was great, exciting times. He became a very close friend and has supported me on tour."

We are very sad to announce that one of our clients, comedian Gareth Richards, has been seriously injured in a car crash this week. He remains in a coma currently in intensive care. We are in touch with his family, our thoughts go out to them. We are willing him to pull through. pic.twitter.com/2hC0e5Y0kY — Mirth Control (@MirthControlCo) April 1, 2023

As Skinner closed his show, he announced that he could not do the program without mentioning Richards. "One thing you have to learn to do in this line of work is to put on a false front, and the show must go on, and that's what happened this morning. He added, per The Guardian, "Gareth was in a very big road accident this week, and it's not looking great for Gareth. He is in hospital and he's fighting, but it's not looking great. "I didn't want to do this show, we didn't want to do this show, without mentioning him. Many of you would have seen him live, some of you will remember on the show if you've been with us that long. He is a fantastic bloke." Skinner concluded by asking those with faith to pray for Gareth, ending by saying, "I don't know if any of you do pray but, if you do, give one for Gareth this week."